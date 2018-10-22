Vancouver Is The Fastest Cooling Real Estate Market In Canada, Toronto Not Far Behind

Last year’s booming real estate markets are this years fastest cooling ones. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show a major shift in SNLR in September. The indicator, used to determine a buyer’s or seller’s market, actually fell in all but two major markets.
Sales To New Listings Ratio (SNLR)
The sales to new listings ratio is a simple but powerful indicator used by the real estate industry. It’s what it sounds like, the ratio of homes sold compared to the number of new listings for sale on the MLS. CREA uses it to determine whether a market is a seller’s or buyer’s market. A seller’s market, when the ratio above 60, generally sees an increase in prices. A buyer’s market, when the ratio is below 40, generally sees a decrease in home prices. Between those are a balanced market – easy peasy!
Two notes to keep in mind are the speed in change and multiple listings of the same property. A fast changing ratio could see a market act like the opposite reading. That is, if a buyer’s market is rising quickly, it may seem like a seller’s market. The opposite is also true, so context is important. A market may only be making a pit stop in balanced territory before making a full swing.
The other issue is agents often cancel and resist to game statistics, creating a lot of new listings. This is less of an issue, since re-listing a stale property means the same thing – weak demand. Using active listings only obfuscates the number of stale listings. There’s pros and cons, but just remember that no indicator is perfect. Context is everything, so use multiple indicators before coming to a market conclusion.
The Highest SNLR Are East of Toronto
The major regions with the highest ratios are London, Ottawa, and Montreal. London’s SNLR reached 76.8 in September, the highest in the country. Ottawa came in second with an SNLR of 68.7, up from last year’s 62.5. Montreal came in third with a ratio of 68, up from last year’s 61. The highest SNLRs are all east of Toronto, and trailed price growth over the past few years.
Sales To New Listings Ratio – September 2018
The sales to new listings ratio in Canadian markets with more than 500 sales in September.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Toronto and Vancouver Real Estate Are Amongst The Lowest Now
The lowest ratios were observed in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver. Edmonton had the lowest of any major region, falling to 46 in September. Calgary did slightly better with 47.6, still down last year’s 54.9. Toronto came in third with 49, down from last year’s 56.8. Vancouver rounds out the list at 4th lowest, with an SNLR of 50.7. None of these cities have a whole lot in common, so there’s not a lot to take away from the pairs.
Montreal and Ottawa Real Estate Markets Are The Sole Winners
Only two major markets saw improvements to the SNLR – Montreal and Ottawa. Montreal’s ratio of 68 is 11.48% higher than last year. Ottawa’s SNLR of 68.7 is up 9.92% compared to the same month last year. Seriously, no other market with more than 500 sales in the month saw growth from last year.
Sales To New Listings Ratio Change
The percent change of sales to new listings ratio in Canadian markets with more than 500 sales in September.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
British Columbia’s Real Estate Markets Lead Declines
BC is home to the fastest cooling markets in Canada. The SNLR in Vancouver reached 50.7 in September, down 21.76% from last year. Fraser Valley fell to 56.4, down 20.23% from last year. Victoria fell to 63.6, down 16.43% from last year. Toronto was the fourth fastest falling market with a SNLR of 49, down 13.73% from last year. These markets all saw unsustainable growth, so a slow down shouldn’t surprise.
Only two major markets saw growth, with all others cooling, showing this is a national trend. A few schmucks in government are blaming the stress test, but that’s unlikely. Most markets don’t have price to income ratios high enough to cap buying. Vancouver is one exception, but prices were so far detached from local incomes the impact was minimal. Instead, this might have more with higher interest rates. Steep prices and the rising cost of debt servicing is lowering the incentive to jump in.
24 Comments
Vancouver will recover, it was just a slowdown ahead of the election. Fully expect sales to bump higher now that it’s over.
Same with Toronto, election today. Once it’s clear what the policies are, people will jump back into buying.
Sure thing guys.. “election” is the reason for slowing.. obviously things are starting to get tight for the realtor/bull crowd. Have fun with that wishful thinking as you make your way into the abyss. Up came and went, now it’s down time. Buckle up
TRK,
The policies in place have nothing to do with municipal politics. OSFI and the BOC don’t care who the mayor of Toronto and Vancouver are.
The ELECTION! That was really funny! Wow, unbelievable…
Is that what CREA/TREB/REBGV are telling you to tell your dwindling client base? Enjoy the 1/4 point raise in a few days, more to follow.
I laughed too! Reminds me of that Seinfeld episode where Kramer and Newman are interviewing homeless men to staff their rickshaw venture. One man keeps blurting out senselessly, “its the government” …..
Come on, who gives a f*** about municipal elections when deciding to buy a house. I never, ever checked who the mayor was when moving between cities.
To be clear, the Vancouver housing market has crashed. It’s pretty clear where prices go from here. Lots of precedent.
Kennedy Stewart promises to triple vacancy taxes. Doubtful his policies will rececitate Vancouver sales.
If you are exposed in Vancouver, best to liquidate before your lender does it for you.
How is it falling in Toronto? Sales are up from last year.
How is it possible people are still delusional in thinking sales can always beat a record? There’s only so many people that want and can afford a home. Combine that with new units, and demand for resales can only be so high for so long.
Ask an average person you know how much they think Toronto prices will rise next year. You’ll get something like 10% to 15%, because they think it’s the “average” growth rate.
At 15%, prices should double every 5 years. The price of a condo should be almost $7 million according to their math, because they never stop to think for two seconds how do people buy the millions of shoebox condos at that price?
London real estate is crazy right now. Up 21% on average prices, 107.2% sales to new listings in St. Thomas. Lots of immigration, employment, and people fleeing Toronto to drive it higher.
Ive been tracking real estate sales in quite a few of the major cities and St. Thomas is not selling at 107%
I’ve heard tales of this place you speak of. A place filled with wonder and bliss. The streets glittering with gold, wine flowing rivers, muses whispering the endless secrets of the universe while gifting eternal ecstasy. Names where heard, but it was not Elysium, Zion, Eden or any other. Instead the echoes arriving as a breeze on a warm summer day shared with us mere mortals the dream of cities laced with the magic of the gods. Vancouver, Toronto and yes London became a part of our worship. If only we could be blessed to be a part of such fantasy.. I mean reality.. Please take our hands and guide us dear sir.. guide us.. guide us.. lol
Supply of money buyers can borrow is slowly dwindling.. another BoC rate hike this Wednesday, and I bet at least 2 more by the end of Q2 2019.
people will be buying, but not at these current prices.
gg no re
London is east of Toronto? London, England?
London is a Canadian CMA, one of the largest cities in the country.
Also London is not one of the largest cities in Canada.
Number 15, baby!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_the_100_largest_municipalities_in_Canada_by_population
Also “London” is “West” of “Toronto”.
hikes are going to have a big impact. People just dont understand how cheap money has been over the past 10 years. This was not the normal. On a half million mortgage every hike is the equivalent of 40k tacked on to the original home price. The normal rate will be around 3-4% in about 16 months. For people that got in with massive mortgages or investment properties with low rates will feel it. Wait till the next two hikes. You will see a lot more properties hitting the market. The supply of buyers is falling. Trust me I am in the market for buying a house and I make good money but I know not to over extend myself. Bank approved me for 900k . I only need 500k and I will not under any circumstance pay for a crappy house in Scarborough in a bad neighborhood with a ton of crime and next to a rail line for 900k. I don’t understand the people who actually pay that kind of a premium. The big downturn will start with the condo market falling which will be followed by detached.
I agree with everything that you say, but…
Luxury market, single detached, townhouses are already down in GTA. The condo market is next (and last) to fall in this crumbling deck of cards.
Sometimes it seems like no one has heard of the business cycle. When the ups and downs are smoother, it is best. Rapid fluctuations in prices are bad. These seems like corrective actions, maybe a little over due, but better than what happened in the US before the Crash of 2008.