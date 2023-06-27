Toronto Real Estate Is Following Canada’s Climbing Mortgage Delinquencies 

Canada’s largest real estate market is finally beginning to show some cracks. Equifax data reveals that Toronto mortgage delinquencies climbed again in Q1 2023. It’s inline with national data, which revealed increased mortgage delinquencies across the country. Normalization is expected after hitting record low rates, but it’s surprising to see since lenders are going to such extremes to avoid it.

Toronto Real Estate Is Facing Rising Mortgage Delinquencies

Toronto real estate has found the bottom for mortgage delinquencies, and they’re back to climbing. The reported delinquency rate was 0.08% of mortgages in Q1 2023, and marked the second consecutive quarterly increase. The rate is now at the highest level since Q3 2021, which isn’t all that high, or far back. However, it shows that not even Toronto is immune to the national trend.

Canadian Mortgage Delinquency Rate

The share of mortgages at major lenders that were reported to be at least 90 days past due.

Source: Equifax; CMHC; Better Dwelling.

Rising Mortgage Delinquencies Are A National Trend In Canada

We recently noted that mortgage delinquencies found a bottom at the national level. Equifax data shows 0.15% of mortgage accounts are delinquent in Q1 2023, the first increase to the rate in years. It’s not particularly high, but lenders are going to extremes to avoid marking mortgages as delinquent.

Over the past few years, the delinquency rate has dropped to unhealthy levels, contributing to market inefficiency. Normalization of the rate was expected, but it’s occurring while accommodations are being made. This may indicate a much bigger problem brewing.

Key Markets Like Montreal & Vancouver Remain Resilient

Canadian mortgages are moving towards higher delinquencies, but two key markets bucked the trend. Both Montreal (0.09% delinquency rate) and Vancouver (0.08%) continued to record low delinquency rates in Q1 2023. Montreal is at nearly a third of the rate it entered the 2020s with, while Vancouver is nearly half. These markets have remained sufficiently liquid, despite rising rates.

Toronto, and Canada as a whole, aren’t reporting particularly high delinquency rates. As stated before, they were also at unusually low rates, with normalization to healthier levels inevitable. However, a rising number of people falling behind on payments when lenders are granting virtually unlimited repayment lengths, and prices climbing tens of thousands per month, is unusual. These should be strong mitigating factors, but cracks are still appearing—even in Toronto, the world’s biggest real estate bubble.