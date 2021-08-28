The Canadian Economy Suffers Setbacks As Cases Rise And Inventories Fall: BMO

The Canadian economy suffered some setbacks last month, but they’re likely to resolve. BMO‘s Canadian Business Activity Index (BAI) advanced in July, showing an improving environment. Erik Johnson, one of the bank’s economists, said the growth was much smaller than a month before though. This may appear concerning at first, but the bank believes this issue will resolve soon.
Canadian Business Activity Growth Is Slowing
The BAI shows Canadian activity is still growing, but losing steam already. The index increased 0.6% in July, which the bank highlights is less than half of the 1.3% seen the month before. Growing is a good start, slowing this early in the recovery can be a concerning sight. Johnson attributes this to two factors — falling inventories and rising concerns over the Delta variant.
The Slowdown Is Largely Due To Low Business Inventories
That’s right, low inventory isn’t just an issue with real estate these days, but all businesses as well. Pandemic restrictions and shipping bottlenecks mean less stuff to sell. If you can’t sell things, people can’t buy them. Naturally, that would lead to a reduction in business activity, slowing the recovery. It’s not great, but it’s also not terrible.
The bank cites housing as a big contributor to the slowdown of the index. They do acknowledge home sales are still elevated from historic levels. StatCan estimates declines in manufacturing (-1.2%), wholesale activity (-2%), and retail (-1.7%). Auto sales were also a big one, with manufacturing still catching up from its backlog. “Despite rising on a seasonally adjusted basis in July, auto production hasn’t sped up enough to see inventories recover sufficiently to meet demand,” he said.
The Delta Variant Is A Concern, But Canada Is Well Positioned To Handle It
The second issue is the rate of the economy’s reopening has also slowed, as Delta variant concerns rise. Ontario recently announced the current health restrictions would be indefinite. Having the country’s largest province slow its reopening tends to slow recovery across the board.
In general, rising cases are a concern, but Canada’s high vaccination rates are likely to limit the pain. More than 75% of the country has been double vaccinated, making it one of the highest rates in the world. “This will help limit the severe health and economic risks posed by the Delta variant,” he said.
Canada’s business recovery is slowing, but the reasons behind it appear to be transitory. Once the bottlenecks clear, business inventories are likely to bounce back. The high vaccination rate should also ease the impact of a potential outbreak. Expect some near-term volatility until these issues clear in the not-so-distant future.
7 Comments
Life is transitory. It doesn’t mean it’ll end tomorrow. Same with inflation. It’ll subside and possibly even turn into a deflationary risk. That doesn’t mean it won’t suck up your buying power today when you need something.
What I don’t get is if we’re 75% vaccinated, why is the economy not making more progress on reopening? The new variant is too dangerous, for the old vaccine, so now we’re waiting on booster shots… that will come when another variant does? At some point you have to acknowledge risk exists. Wear a mask and get vaccinated.
I think once kids can get vaccinated, they start accepting a little more risk. Should be just a few more months.
Why get vaccinated with a product that doesn’t stop you from getting sick, dying, and spreading COVID? Silly.
The inventory narrative is somewhat BS. Commodity prices are coming down (and home prices), but it’s due to a lack of buyers? Say what? That’s not how economics work, and the banks know that.
I work for a company that acts a vendor/supplier to the hospitality industry (yikes right?), I can say anecdotally that our open order book is very healthy at this time; even when assessing against 2019’s sales figures. However, over 65% of our open order book is on backorder with the balance being on hand inventory ready to go. Our factory suppliers from overseas are behind, supply chain/freight issues are abundant.
The bottleneck is the inventory in combination with a lack of available market due to restrictions. It’s great that Canada is positioned so well to fend off the variants 4th/5th wave… but are the 3rd world countries we import our products from in the same position? I echo the sentiment in the article: can’t sell what you don’t have.
On business growth: half of the country is planning to keep the other ~ half out of their business due to vaccination status so what do the businesses expect? Eliminating half of your customers is always a good idea.