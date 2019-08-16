Over 1 In 7 First-Time Homebuyers Are Tapping The Bank of Mom and Dad

The bank of mom and day may be undergoing an aggressive expansion. Teranet, Canada’s largest land registry operator, conducted an analysis on ownership in Ontario. First-time buyers scoring a place on their own is on the slide. Most aggressively taking its place, is buying with a second owner at least 20 years older. The firm believes this may confirm what you already know – more people need help from mom and dad.

Fewer Homes Have One Owner On The Title

Higher prices mean fewer first-time buyers are pursuing homeownership alone. The rate of condo apartments with only one person on title was 57.1% in 2012, and fell to 48.4% by 2018. For all home types (the general market), the rate fell from 40.2% to 33.9% over the same period. Double income households? Shocking… not. What is interesting is who they’re buying with.

First-Time Condo Homebuyers in Ontario

The rate of titles with multiple owners, and age gap (if present), for first-time, condo apartment buyers in Ontario.

Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Buying With A Partner is On The Rise

First-time buyers with at least one other owner on title, with a less than 20 year age gap, saw a modest increase. In 2012, 33.4% of condo titles had several owners on title, within 20 years of each other. By 2018, that number jumped to 37.1% – an increase of 11.07% over six years. The total for all segments of housing went from 50.1% to 51.6% over the same period. Buying with peers is a little more popular – whether with a spouse or pursuing co-ownership.

First-Time Non-Condo Homebuyers in Ontario

The rate of titles with multiple owners, and age gap (if present), for first-time, non-condo apartment buyers in Ontario.

Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Bank of Mom and Dad To The Rescue

What about the rest? Well, more people are also turning to the bank of mom and dad, or at least finding a sugar parent. First-time buyers with at least one person 20 years older made the biggest change. Condo apartments, with at least one other owner 20 years or older, jumped from 9% in 2012 to 14.4% of titles by 2018. Total homeownership saw a similar trend, rising from 9.6% to 14.5% over the same period. The rise of intergenerational wealth to secure ownership is a big issue to watch.

First-Time Homebuyers in Ontario

The rate of titles with multiple owners, and age gap (if present), for all first-time homebuyers in Ontario.

Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.

First-time homeowners are becoming increasingly dependent on intergenerational wealth. Some might argue it’s not an issue if parents want to help, but they’re overlooking a bigger problem. If parental help becomes the norm, a single asset class becomes heavily concentrated. This makes already highly indebted households, more vulnerable to long-term consequences in the event of shock.

