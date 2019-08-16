Over 1 In 7 First-Time Homebuyers Are Tapping The Bank of Mom and Dad

The bank of mom and day may be undergoing an aggressive expansion. Teranet, Canada’s largest land registry operator, conducted an analysis on ownership in Ontario. First-time buyers scoring a place on their own is on the slide. Most aggressively taking its place, is buying with a second owner at least 20 years older. The firm believes this may confirm what you already know – more people need help from mom and dad.
Fewer Homes Have One Owner On The Title
Higher prices mean fewer first-time buyers are pursuing homeownership alone. The rate of condo apartments with only one person on title was 57.1% in 2012, and fell to 48.4% by 2018. For all home types (the general market), the rate fell from 40.2% to 33.9% over the same period. Double income households? Shocking… not. What is interesting is who they’re buying with.
First-Time Condo Homebuyers in Ontario
The rate of titles with multiple owners, and age gap (if present), for first-time, condo apartment buyers in Ontario.
Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Buying With A Partner is On The Rise
First-time buyers with at least one other owner on title, with a less than 20 year age gap, saw a modest increase. In 2012, 33.4% of condo titles had several owners on title, within 20 years of each other. By 2018, that number jumped to 37.1% – an increase of 11.07% over six years. The total for all segments of housing went from 50.1% to 51.6% over the same period. Buying with peers is a little more popular – whether with a spouse or pursuing co-ownership.
First-Time Non-Condo Homebuyers in Ontario
The rate of titles with multiple owners, and age gap (if present), for first-time, non-condo apartment buyers in Ontario.
Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.
Bank of Mom and Dad To The Rescue
What about the rest? Well, more people are also turning to the bank of mom and dad, or at least finding a sugar parent. First-time buyers with at least one person 20 years older made the biggest change. Condo apartments, with at least one other owner 20 years or older, jumped from 9% in 2012 to 14.4% of titles by 2018. Total homeownership saw a similar trend, rising from 9.6% to 14.5% over the same period. The rise of intergenerational wealth to secure ownership is a big issue to watch.
First-Time Homebuyers in Ontario
The rate of titles with multiple owners, and age gap (if present), for all first-time homebuyers in Ontario.
Source: Teranet, Better Dwelling.
First-time homeowners are becoming increasingly dependent on intergenerational wealth. Some might argue it’s not an issue if parents want to help, but they’re overlooking a bigger problem. If parental help becomes the norm, a single asset class becomes heavily concentrated. This makes already highly indebted households, more vulnerable to long-term consequences in the event of shock.
The leverage in the US led to losses of one trillion for the banks. Obviously the government won’t let a loss that substantial hit Canada, since we don’t have another industry to rely on. Where do you think the money is going to come from to mitigate the issue? Or do we think people can owe 180% of their income for life. lol.
I’ve been wondering the same thing! Are people really planning to pay off these giant mortgages and debts before they retire? Or perhaps they aren’t planning on retiring. Canadians have been using house equity to keep the economy flowing and a nice pace for years now. How long can the cycle last?
There’s no plan on how to deal with it. Deflation and bankruptcy are probably how most of it will shake out, and people’s cost of living will decrease. That’s good, it frees up capital for investment in profitable business instead of housing. It’s going to be painful though
I tend to agree. Weakness in currency, then we’ll have to import inflation as a cross currency fluctuation. Just in time for the bank of Canada to raise inflation targets in 2020. Coincidently, that’s the year the BOC governor was given an extension until, and the year the CMHC governor’s term was extended to.
“they’re overlooking a bigger problem.”
They’re overlooking a bunch of problems actually. One of the bigger issues with having to be dual income reliant is it weighs down the ability for one person to take risks, which is where we get our high performing entrepreneurs from. I’m not talking about two clients and free lancing, or driving an Uber type of self-employment.
I’m talking about the people that need to take serious capital risks. On average it takes at least a year to build an investible company, IF, you do it right. Load on high costs of living, parental assistance, the fact that one partner can’t support the other effectively, and you have a lot fewer risk takers.
I think the next 10 to 20 years will be a rough ride in the housing and stock markets…we are in a bubble globally and everything that goes up, comes down eventually…its starting and will be a slow, painful grind back down…its going to be a messy 10, 15 years…get ready, get out of debt, be smart…it could get real ugly, and fast…Canada is not in good shape at all…its all a lie…governments printing money, more debt (sick), all fake…the recession has begun.
Wealth managers have been preparing UHNWI clients for these days. In the 80s, there was a shift to using perpetually using interest rates as stimulus, and countries like Canada designed generous offshore income exemptions.
Throughout the 90s, it became obvious countries were going to use debt to increase the amount of spending younger generations can use,. That would require penalization of fixed income, but they “need” it to make up for the increasing dependency rate. GDP can be made by increasing turnover (an increase in commerce), or by using debt to stimulate. In the 2000s, they started to recommend overseas asset diversification.
After the Great Recession, and QE started, the great asset shift spread to HNWIs, and so-called advanced economies lowered rates to virtually nothing, to ensure young people could borrow the absolute max.
The worst part is, they don’t have an out. We increase prints, raise a little, but then never get back to the original point. Perpetually lower we go, with more debt on the horizon.