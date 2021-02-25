New Zealand’s Central Bank Is Adding Housing Affordability To Its Mandate

New Zealand’s central bank will consider the impact of monetary policy on housing. Not just to preserve home prices either, but to consider affordability. The New Zealand Government‘s latest remit goes live on March 1. After which, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) needs to explain regularly how it seeks to assist with affordability. The Government and the RBNZ have stated the measures will primarily address investors.

Monetary Policy To Consider The Impact On Housing

The Government’s latest economic objective focuses on the well-being and living standards of residents. The brief schedule lays out at a high level the country’s goal of reducing “inequality and poverty.” At the top of this list is a point not often seen – stable home prices.

The government seeks to create an “effective housing market.” They believe housing is a “critical component of a sustainable and inclusive economy, and promotes the maintenance of a sound and efficient financial system.” To accomplish this, the Government and RBNZ will target investor demand.

New Zealand To Target Speculators To Slow Price Growth

The Central Bank seems keen on executing on this plan too. RBNZ requested the ability to use tools like the debt-to-income ratio limits. The obvious use of such a tool would be to limit the amount of leverage that can be used for property. Ideally limiting over investment in a specific area of the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson left little room to misinterpret the targeted demographic – investors. He stated, “I have made clear that in principle I would want these to apply only to investors. It’s important that any potential restrictions do not disproportionately affect first-home buyers and low-income borrowers.”

For those worried, no this will not result in the state micromanaging monetary policy.“The Committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said. The Government plans on announcing further measures to address housing affordability concerns in the coming weeks.

