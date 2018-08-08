Mortgage Delinquencies Are Flatlining In Toronto and Vancouver Shows CMHC Data

Delinquent mortgages for Toronto and Vancouver real estate have assumed a holding pattern. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) numbers have given us a little more insight on mortgage payments. The country’s most expensive markets are seeing late payments for large mortgages bottom. That is, they’ve been refusing to go lower. In Montreal, where sales are rising, the ratio of late payments continued to fall across the board. Let’s make some sense of this.

A Quick Note On Mortgage Delinquencies

Mortgage delinquencies don’t just happen because people fall behind on their payments. People need to fall behind on their payments and not be able to sell. After all, if you can fall behind, and sell in less than 30 days, there isn’t enough time for a severe delinquency. Instead of becoming a delinquency stat, you sell and maybe even make a profit. Consequently, there’s few delinquencies in a bull market, and even less in a bubble. A lack of delinquencies says less about borrowers, than it does about liquidity.

Now that you know that, you should be looking for something very different in the numbers. Rather than looking at how low the ratio is, you should be looking for the bottom. The point where it begins to flatline, and liquidity appears to be drying up. When delinquencies won’t go lower, we’ve obtained maximum liquidity. Expect the trend to begin a reversal, as buyers disappear.

Common Market Observations

Looking at mortgage delinquencies, there’s a few quick observations that jump out. Larger mortgages start with the highest delinquency rates, and drop as sales rise. Expensive homes take longer to sell, especially during slow sales periods. The longer the time to sell, the greater the chance the mortgage will turn delinquent. The opposite is also true, when sales are increasing. During rising sales and prices, people embrace FOMO and extend their budgets. More expensive homes are picked up, and delinquencies fall.

Lower value mortgages, likely on cheaper homes, move in a similar way, but are slower to respond. Slow sales periods see a higher level of delinquencies, but less than large mortgages. When sales pick up and prices rise, delinquencies drop – but less so than larger mortgages. Since sales of expensive homes decline before cheaper ones, the trend moves the same way. You’ll see a rise in delinquencies on expensive homes, with less expensive homes to follow. There’s some exceptions, but this is the general rule.

Toronto Real Estate

Toronto is seeing mortgage delinquencies flatline with large mortgages. Delinquencies with a balance of over $400k are just off of the all-time low, and currently sit at 0.08%. For the past six quarters, delinquencies have held the range of 0.07% to 0.08%, basically holding still. Smaller mortgages (those less than $400k), have continued to fall below 0.11%. For context, higher priced homes in Toronto have seen slower sales since 2017. Lower priced homes are seeing slower sales, but the floor of pricing has continued to rise.

Toronto Residential Real Estate Delinquencies

The percent of total mortgage delinquencies for Greater Toronto real estate, by size of mortgage balance.

Source: CMHC, Equifax. Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate

Vancouver is seeing mortgage delinquencies flatline with larger mortgages as well. Delinquencies with a balance of over $400k fell to 0.09% in Q2 2017, and remained there through to Q1 2018. Those with a balance between $300k and $400k have remained between 0.1% and 0.11% for the past four quarters. Meanwhile, delinquencies below $300k have continued to fall. For context, high end home sales in Vancouver have been sliding for the past year. Lower priced segments such as condos only recently began slowing in price growth.

Vancouver Residential Real Estate Delinquencies

The percent of total mortgage delinquencies for Greater Vancouver real estate, by size of mortgage balance.

Source: CMHC, Equifax. Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate

Montreal is seeing mortgage delinquencies continue to fall across all mortgage sizes. Delinquencies with a balance over $100k have declined since 2015. That was the year interest rates were last cut, reaching an all-time bottom. Montreal is one of the few cities where real estate sales continue to make modest increases. As sales in the region continue to rise, this trend is expected to continue its pattern.

Montreal Residential Real Estate Delinquencies

The percent of total mortgage delinquencies for Greater Montreal real estate, by size of mortgage balance.

Source: CMHC, Equifax. Better Dwelling.

Interest rates have increased, and so has the cost of carrying a home. This is expected to get worse, as the Bank of Canada moves towards it’s plan of “rate normalization.” In Toronto and Vancouver, sales have made big drops, making it more difficult to liquidate. These markets are likely to see delinquencies rise as a result, without a surge in sales. In Montreal, sales are on the rise, making it easier to liquidate. The market is most likely to see delinquencies continue to decline consequently.

