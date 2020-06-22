Major Canadian Real Estate Markets That Reopened See Inventory Explode Higher

The Canadian real estate market is starting to see sellers return, especially in post-lockdown regions. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows the sales to new listings ratio (SNLR) fell across Canada in May. The entire drop was due to inventory rising much faster than sales, in regions where the lockdown has been mostly lifted.
Sales To New Listings Ratio (SNLR)
Analyzing sales or listings by itself gives important macroeconomic information. It doesn’t tell anyone a lot about how hot or cold the market is. Instead, you need to compare the number of new listings hitting the market, in contrast to the number of units sold. That’s what the sales to new listings ratio (SNLR) is – the ratio of sales, in contrast to listings.
By using the SNLR, we can get an idea of how quickly inventory is being replenished. The higher the ratio, the more pressure on prices to rise. The lower the ratio, the more pressure on prices to fall. The general rule is between 40 and 60 percent, the market is considered balanced. Above that, prices are expected to rise, and below that they’re expected to fall.
An important exception to this rule is when the ratio is moving quickly. Fast rising ratios tend to push prices higher, even if they’re in a buyer’s market. Fast falling ratios can push prices lower, even in a seller’s market. Where a market is, is equally as important as where a market is heading. At least when you filter for enthusiasm.
The Economy Is Reopening, And Pressure Is Being Relieved Across Canada
Economists expected more inventory as lockdowns lifted, and they were correct. The seasonally adjusted SNLR for Canada fell to 58.8% in May, down 4.5% from the previous month. Generally speaking, economies locked down are seeing more buyers than sellers. Regions with lockdowns lifted, are seeing new listings surge faster than buyers.
Sales To New Listings Ratio
The seasonally adjusted sales to new listings ratio in select Canadian residential real estate markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Southern Ontario Real Estate Leads The Tightening of Inventory
Southern Ontario leads the country in sales accelerating faster than new inventory. Hamilton saw the biggest jump to 81.3% in May, up 20.8% from a month before. Kitchener follows with a SNLR of 76.2%, up 19.4% from the month before. Quebec City is in third with 80.4%, up 17.1% from last year. Worth a mention is Southern Ontario remains one of the most locked down economic regions in Canada.
Sales To New Listings Ratio Change
The monthly percent change in the seasonally adjusted sales to new listings ratio selected Canadian residential real estate markets.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Real Estate Markets With Looser Restrictions See Inventory Jump
Markets with the most restrictive measures lifted in May are seeing inventory rise. The SNLR for Halifax is the fastest falling at 64.7% in May, down 39.8% from the month before. Montreal’s ratio fell to 62.4%, down 36.4% from a month before. Fraser Valley was in third with 38.8%, down 14.5% from a month before.
Notably absent from either extremes are Toronto and Vancouver, which land in the middle. Toronto’s SNLR increased to 57.9% in May, up 6.5% from a month before. Vancouver’s fell to 40.1%, down 9.6% from a month before. It’s worth a note that Toronto is one of the last economies to reopen, and Vancouver was one of those least impacted.
When the lockdown was across Canada, the SNLRs jumped – even hitting over 100% in some markets. Economists, including four bank economists, are expecting inventory to outstrip buyers as markets reopen. One bank is forecasting the rise in Montreal, is the path major markets will follow. Pre-pandemic, it was arguably the hottest market in Canada, with soaring sales. After the lockdown was lifted, new inventory was almost 3x the amount seen during the lockdown.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
5 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
May was the most condo listings Toronto has ever seen, and the economy isn’t even reopened fully yet.
The issue in Toronto has always been sellers are better informed than buyers.
They don’t realize a lot of these sellers are being told from their real estate agent to dispose now, because falling rents mean falling prices (or turning a negative cap condo into seriously negative cap).
Vancouver is reopen, but condo owners didn’t get their usual deep pocked international students to rent out units, and now there’s a ton of former student turned condo listings.
More bullish for stocks than I am for housing.
“Says negative rates not a good idea, calls asset purchase QE”
Macklem Sees Long Road Ahead for Canada’s Post-Virus Recovery:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-22/macklem-sees-long-road-ahead-for-canada-s-post-virus-recovery
and I’m not particularly enthused by stocks. Government is pumping in liquidity, when prices are at record highs.
Difficult to forecast this economy.
As Central banks continue to explode their balance sheets, when will this increased money supply have an effect.?? There is an old saying never bet against the FED.
Will this economy continue going south, or will it turn into an inflation economy.??