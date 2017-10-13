Flat Canadian Real Estate Prices While Incomes Catch Up? Nope

Canadian real estate prices made huge climbs, and experts are saying incomes will catch up. This week one of our founders was invited by a government organization to talk about the Future of Home Prices. In typical Better Dwelling style, he started with debunking a common statement, “home prices will stay flat, and incomes will catch up.” I’ve been tasked to run the numbers across Canada, to see if that statement is equally outlandish in other markets, and boy is it ever.

3x Your Income? That’s Not A Thing

It’s often said that a home should cost 2-3x your income, to stay within the general guidelines of affordability. While that may be the smart thing to do, it’s rarely observed. Some rural markets can get away with that, but cities like Toronto and Vancouver aren’t doing this and haven’t done so for a long time.

If you didn’t see our founder’s presentation at the CMHC Housing Finance conference, or read yesterday’s article – read it now. For those that don’t have time, he argues that people adopt higher levels of payments in what I call a push-pull method. These levels do go down, but in modern real estate finance history, they continue to rise with a number of mean line – style regressions. If that was too complicated, and wordy – people start thinking homes are a deal at a certain level providing something called “support.”

That level is starting to look like a standard 28-30% in North America residential markets. Although there are a number of cities that continue to see prices decline beyond that support. These exception are usually related to a significant loss of a primary industry. Detroit’s decline and automation of car manufacturing is a good example of this.

Interest Rates For Idiots That Think They Understand Interest Rates

Interest rates are being blamed for high home prices, but this isn’t as big of a contributor as most people think. While it does impact the number of people that can afford to pay higher, it doesn’t always do that. Interest rates impact the majority of Canada, not all markets had stratospheric climbs.

For example, Vancouver is now more expensive than New York City – a city that’s much more dense with similar land restrictions. It’s even cheaper in New York to service a mortgage, and you can lock in a fixed rate for the full 30 years. However, they’re not chasing new developments in the way locals are. Don’t get me wrong. Low interest rates make it possible for people to borrow more, facilitating more bids and higher pressure on inventory. But the desire to own, and the belief that this debt is worth servicing plays a much greater role. In this case, buyer and seller expectations set the bar.

Prices Will Be Flat, Incomes Will Catch Up.. Is Not A Thing Either

Now, if you’ve read yesterdays article – you’ll know how absurd it is when people claim that home prices will stay flat. I won’t repeat the author’s statements, but I will demonstrate how long it would take in some significant markets for this to happen. If home prices stayed flat, and incomes grew at the median rate of the previous 10 years – here’s how long it would take for incomes to hit the support.

Canada Would Take 32 Years

If the typical home price stayed flat, and incomes continued to rise at a similar rate to today – we would hit the support in 32 years. As Stephen has said, if you heard an analyst say Canadian home prices will stay flat and incomes will rise, they probably didn’t run any numbers. They just wanted to fire off a press release to help build up their profile, which the media usually noms up. If they actually did run numbers, they’re saying you can buy a home in 32 years for the same price today. I’m not bullish on home prices here, but I’m not nearly that bearish either.

Toronto Would Take 41 Years

Yeah, it’s pretty wacky. It would take 41 years for the ratio to hit support, which is the longest in Canada. Once again, we have a more comprehensive write up on Toronto, so check that out if you’re looking for more on it.

Do experts think people buying today, will have finished paying their mortgage for 11 years before prices rise? Probably not, especially not in Toronto. Unless you have a short thesis on the country’s economic engine you haven’t yet presented?

Vancouver Would Take 22 Years

This one was surprising to me, but Vancouver residents are more willing to accept a higher ratio. If home prices stayed flat, and incomes rise at a similar rate to how they’re moving – they would hit support in 2039 – 22 years.

Although Vancouver’s market mechanics do have a particular flaw since you know… low income folks are snatching up multi-million dollar mansions. But, this is how long it would take using the official government numbers, and this out of whack ratio.

Victoria Would Take 31 Years

Victoria’s market has been running very quickly since locals convinced themselves they’re the next Vancouver (they’re not). To the point where the home price to income ratios rose a massive 32% in under 2 years. If home prices now stalled and waited for incomes to catch up, they would hit support in 2048 – 31 years from today.

Markets Not Looking Toppy

There are some markets that don’t look like they’re at the top. If they were however, and waited for incomes to catch up – here’s what it would look like.

Calgary Would Take 31 Years

Calgary is interesting, since they have some of the highest incomes in the country, and reasonable home prices. The ratio is only 3.98, so I don’t think it’s really the top – but if it were, incomes would catch up to support in 2048 – 31 years later.

Montreal Would Take 29 Years

If Montrealers don’t get bluffed into thinking they should be paying more for homes, the ratio would top out at 4.03. If home prices go flat from here, and incomes continue to rise at a similar rate to today, the ratio would hit support in 2046 – 29 years later.

This Was Not A Forecast

Yes, we have residential real estate forecasting algorithms at Better Dwelling. No, this was not based on any of them. It was simply meant to highlight that the probability of home prices staying flat, while incomes catch up has little to no logic to it. In no way does anything I’ve said explain what would happen, we’re just ruling out one possibility. Now that this has been ruled out, time to look at other more likely scenarios. Those are home prices drop, we ramp up the use of land banking, we become a nation of high priced landlords, or incomes make stratospheric climbs soon.

