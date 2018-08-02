CMHC: Canadians Over 55 Are Sitting On Over $277 Billion In Real Estate Debt

Canadian real estate debt is at epic levels, but who are these people borrowing? The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Equifax provided us with a breakdown of debt, shedding a little light on homeownership at the end of 2017. Despite elevated home prices across Canada, there’s over a million Millennial homeowners. Even more surprising is there’s even more older Canadians with a lot of debt attached to their home.
A Quick Note About The Data
The data we’re using today is from Equifax, and it underestimates the amount of total mortgage debt. For example, Equifax reports the total outstanding mortgage credit at $1.2 trillion at the end of 2017. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada reported it at $1.49 trillion during the same period. Both exclude private mortgages, an increasingly important part of Toronto real estate. That said, it’s one of the most comprehensive profiles on borrowers. It’s worth a dive through to understand the vast majority of Canadian household debt. Today we’ll just be looking at age cohorts of mortgage holders.
Older Canadians Hold The Majority of Mortgages
Over 1 in 10 Canadians have an active mortgage, the majority held by older Canadians. The data shows 5.94 million active mortgages at the end of 2017. Breaking that down, the largest segment of borrowers are between 45 and 54, holding 1.604 million mortgages. The second largest cohort is between 35 and 44, holding 1.544 million mortgages. Millennials, aged 35 and under, held an estimated 1.009 million mortgages at the end of 2017. People aged 45+ held 57% of the total number of active mortgages.
Canadian Mortgage Holders By Age
The number of mortgages held by Canadians of different age groups at the end of 2017, in thousands.
Source: CMHC, Equifax, Better Dwelling calculations.
Canadians Over 55 Hold Over $277 Billion Worth of Mortgage Debt
Younger Canadian cohorts have the most debt, but older Canadians are far from debt free. Canadians aged 35 to 44 hold $362.4 billion in mortgages, the largest cohort of mortgage holders. The second largest group is between 45 and 55, with $326 billion in mortgage debt. Most interesting is people over 55 still owe a massive $277 billion on their mortgages. Owing over $155k going into your twilight years isn’t everyone’s idea of fun, but whatever floats your boat.
Canadian Mortgage Credit Outstanding By Age
The dollar value total of all mortgages held by Canadians of different age groups at the end of 2017, in millions.
Source: CMHC, Equifax, Better Dwelling calculations.
The most notable takeaways that break narrative are on Millennials and older Canadians. There’s quite a few Millennials that own a home, with nearly 1 in 7 holding a mortgage. Older Canadians, that have been building equity for a long time, are still holding onto a lot of debt. Didn’t the latter buy at the bottom?
Be interesting to know if the seniors are holding new debt, or is this debt held from ages ago. Lines for pre-sale condos seem to be composed of more Boomers than Millennials. “investment grade” of course.
We know boomers have been using their houses like piggy banks, and the bubble has been building for so long that in many cases over time their overall debt been amalgamated and rolled over into increasingly large mortgages. The expectation seems to be that although there’s no way to pay off the mortgage, the plan is to downsize, pay off the debt, and have enough left over to supplement OAS/CPP.
Going to be a lot of heartbreak as house prices tank amidst rising interest rates, and companies start cutting jobs.
When you die, it doesn’t matter if your house is worth $800,000 or $500,000. The money ain’t going to do you any good. When you die with money still in the till, you have missed out on the enjoyment that money could have brought. Vacations, cruises, eating well, good surroundings.
But if, twenty years before you die, and your house is worth $800,000, and you mortgage to capacity, you have over $600,000 to carry you through. That is a lot of vacations. It is also a very big stock portfolio. A good portfolio returned over 15% last year. That’s $90,000, plus dividends. If the house falls to $500,000, you still have that $600,000 portfolio. You don’t CARE what your house is worth. So WHAT if it drops in value? You weren’t going to benefit from its value anyway, if you don’t act before you die. You have your house to live in, and money in your pocket. You will never see that value when you die. Better to grab that $600,000 when you can enjoy it.
Right, who cares the kids, frack them!
Only a third is the prime buying age. That’s a little disturbing.
I have mentioned this before, but my sister in law bought her home 30 years ago for 135000.00. She currently owes over 250000.00 on a wartime bungalow, and shes 54 and her husband is 58.
But they will tell you how rich they are because their home is worth a half a million dollars. He fixes photocopiers and she runs a home daycare, so no fat pension in their futures….
I sold my wartime bungalow 3 years ago, because it needed 150000 in repairs. I have no debt, i work part time, i travel, i eat out, and my bank account grows every month.
They unfortunately have huge debt, mortgage and credit card, and at least 50000.00 in needed repairs (aging weeping tiles and sewer)
I only add this comnent, because it is unsustainable. They will paying off debt until they die. Even if they sold now, whoever takes on their bungalow is still looking at servicing a debt of over half a million dollars, for a tiny box that is old and still aging. So all that money, is still servicing debt.
And, they are talking about buying an investment property to rent out…..
If it werent so horrible, it would be hilarious. These are the people inflating the housing bubble, think about that before you take on any further debt.
Yes, that sounds like a lot of people who regularly walk into a bank to tap their equity, for a reno, to help adult kids, to buy rental property, to pay off credit cards that are maxed once again. And if the bank says no, there are other options………
The lijely reason the Equifax data is understated is because every month some records reported will reject for various types of mismatch errors for name, address, city, province. Equifax & Trans Union both have robust matching criteria to ensure the right info is added to the right customer file so if the info reported does not pass the required threshold, the record is not added to the customer’s file. If the reporting lender does not fix the problem with the info they are reporting, the record will continue to reject…month after month after month. Hence, the understated numbers. This logic applies to all types of credit records…mortgages, loans, lines, credit cards, etc.
This will be danger
‘Over 1 in 10 Canadians have an active mortgage, the majority held by older Canadians. The data shows 5.94 million active mortgages at the end of 2017.’
Really, really sloppy statistics.
if ‘one in ten’ is 5.94 million, there are 59.4 million Canadians, no?
Except that the population of Canada is only 36.2 million.
5.9 million is 16% of 36.2 million, not 10%. What gives? Or is the word ‘Over’ a weasel word?
I scratched my head on this one too. Why not just say “Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians” … really get more bang for your shock and awe buck that way.
Over 1 in 10 or under 1 in 5 could have been used. The 5.9 million might also include second and third mortgages. Didn’t specify that 5.9 million people hold mortgages
Exactly, debt financed multiple mortgages, a problem in itself as has been writing about by BD.
‘Owing over $155k going into your twilight years isn’t everyone’s idea of fun, but whatever floats your boat.’
Reverse mortgages. May the last check bounce. Use every last penny to enjoy your senior years. It doesn’t do you any good when you are dead.
It’s not ‘The one who dies with the most money, wins’, it is ‘the one who dies having the most fun, wins’.
https://youtu.be/zcjjHYW6Eys
Brilliant, sums it up perfectly!
Maybe using a bit of your home equity but it would be nice to leave some money for your kids and grand kids. With the price of homes, food, gas, and other going up so constantly (well maybe not the homes at the moment), leaving your heirs some cash $$$$ would really be appreciated.
Grand kids would have something to get them going from gramps and granny!
Also don’t want to miss time the last check bouncing. Could get caught with your pants down.
With that strategy I also recommend prepaying your funeral costs. Not leaving the kidos with an inheritance is one thing, leaving them with a 10-20k tab is another.
How many people, who bought their homes 20-30+ years ago are now dippinginto a PLC
(homeequityloans) to help sustain themselves since the 2008 recession? These people can no longer keep up witht he ever increasing cost of living. how many are dipping into PLC for home repairs, vehicle repairs, children’s education and the list goes on. The average income earner no loner has much left after paying mortgage/rent, vehicle Ins/gas, utilities, property taxes, house Ins and food.
If it wasn’t for property values sustaining these expense burdens, the economy would have tanked a long time ago.
Added to all of this is not only oil prices driving increased costs but #DirtyMoney extensively being invested in the economy, making it seem more stable than it really is.
Meanwhile, Trudeau is focused in bringingmore people into Canada and expecting Cdn taxpayers to fund the millions required for Migration/Immigration/refugee programs for people wanting to come to Canada.
It would be interesting to know how many of the Boomers used their mortgages to fund their children’s (millennials) education and/or mortgages.