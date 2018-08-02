CMHC: Canadians Over 55 Are Sitting On Over $277 Billion In Real Estate Debt

Canadian real estate debt is at epic levels, but who are these people borrowing? The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Equifax provided us with a breakdown of debt, shedding a little light on homeownership at the end of 2017. Despite elevated home prices across Canada, there’s over a million Millennial homeowners. Even more surprising is there’s even more older Canadians with a lot of debt attached to their home.

A Quick Note About The Data

The data we’re using today is from Equifax, and it underestimates the amount of total mortgage debt. For example, Equifax reports the total outstanding mortgage credit at $1.2 trillion at the end of 2017. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada reported it at $1.49 trillion during the same period. Both exclude private mortgages, an increasingly important part of Toronto real estate. That said, it’s one of the most comprehensive profiles on borrowers. It’s worth a dive through to understand the vast majority of Canadian household debt. Today we’ll just be looking at age cohorts of mortgage holders.

Older Canadians Hold The Majority of Mortgages

Over 1 in 10 Canadians have an active mortgage, the majority held by older Canadians. The data shows 5.94 million active mortgages at the end of 2017. Breaking that down, the largest segment of borrowers are between 45 and 54, holding 1.604 million mortgages. The second largest cohort is between 35 and 44, holding 1.544 million mortgages. Millennials, aged 35 and under, held an estimated 1.009 million mortgages at the end of 2017. People aged 45+ held 57% of the total number of active mortgages.

Canadian Mortgage Holders By Age

The number of mortgages held by Canadians of different age groups at the end of 2017, in thousands.

Source: CMHC, Equifax, Better Dwelling calculations.

Canadians Over 55 Hold Over $277 Billion Worth of Mortgage Debt

Younger Canadian cohorts have the most debt, but older Canadians are far from debt free. Canadians aged 35 to 44 hold $362.4 billion in mortgages, the largest cohort of mortgage holders. The second largest group is between 45 and 55, with $326 billion in mortgage debt. Most interesting is people over 55 still owe a massive $277 billion on their mortgages. Owing over $155k going into your twilight years isn’t everyone’s idea of fun, but whatever floats your boat.

Canadian Mortgage Credit Outstanding By Age

The dollar value total of all mortgages held by Canadians of different age groups at the end of 2017, in millions.

Source: CMHC, Equifax, Better Dwelling calculations.

The most notable takeaways that break narrative are on Millennials and older Canadians. There’s quite a few Millennials that own a home, with nearly 1 in 7 holding a mortgage. Older Canadians, that have been building equity for a long time, are still holding onto a lot of debt. Didn’t the latter buy at the bottom?

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.