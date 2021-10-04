Canadian Real Estate Sees Another Leading Indicator Crash Over 20% From Peak

The Canadian real estate slowdown is getting started, as another leading indicator fades. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows building permit values fell in August. Since permits are for future activity, a decline means less building is coming. All the declines were due to a drop in residential permits, which has fallen sharply from its peak. While the drop is sharp, there’s no need to worry about supply concerns yet. Even at this reduced volume, the value of permits still exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Canadian building permits slid lower, but they’re still much higher than last year. The value reached a seasonally adjusted $9.7 billion in August, down 2.1% from the previous month. It’s still 16.9% higher than the same month last year, so not exactly a cratering of activity. Reduced permit values in Ontario (-9.9%) and BC (-7.5%) were the strongest regions contributing to the drop.

The drop in permit values are still fairly small, but there’s a big catch here. Permit values peaked in March 2021, and monthly values have now dropped 4.2% since then. Substantial, but not exactly an earth shattering drop.

Diving a little deeper though, we see construction activity is diverging. Residential buildings made a sharp drop, while non-residential buildings are making up lost ground. These are two district trends completely lost at the macro level.

A Homebuilding Slowdown Is Dragging The Whole Trend

Residential building permits have seen a sharp decline, after peaking earlier this year. The seasonally adjusted value of permits fell to $6.4 billion in August, down 8.3% from the month before. Compared to a year ago, this is still 9.7% higher. Still a lot of housing in the pipeline, but the investment frenzy is starting to fade.

The volume of residential building permits has dropped from the record. Monthly volumes fell from the all-time peak in March, and are now 22.0% lower. Once again, it’s still higher than anything seen prior to 2020. Canada is still in the middle of a new home construction boom that will carry for some time. However, it’s slowing from the record. Reduced activity, but not *that* reduced.

Non-Residential Building Is Picking Up

Some good news. Non-residential building permits are on the rise once again. The value hit a seasonally adjusted $3.30 billion in August, up 12.3% from the previous month. Compared to last year, this is 33.8% higher. Non-residential buildings include commercial buildings like office towers, and shopping. It also includes industrial facilities, like factories.

Generally, it’s good news to see this rise, since these are places where new jobs will go. A rise in productive investment is good news for the economy. Especially since it was neglected for the past few years.

Canadian building permit data shows activity is still elevated, but reduced from peak. We’re still seeing much more capital sunk into future building than pre-pandemic. Even better, it’s spread across the country this time — from coast-to-coast. Prior, but recent, real estate booms were largely focused on Toronto and Vancouver. This is much more diverse growth.

At the same time, the building frenzy has attracted a lot of capital (human and financial). If the value of permits drops, some of this capital won’t be able to just “rollover.” This means it needs to be put to work in other areas of the economy, relatively fast. Failing that, real estate would further turn into a drag on the economy. It’s a lot easier to reallocate money than it is to reallocate specialized labor.

