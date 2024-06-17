Canadian Real Estate Sales Plummet While Inventory Soars

Canadian real estate is having one of the worst Spring markets on record. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows home prices slipped lower in May. Continued weakness is the result of weak demand, which was expected to recover once rates were cut. Unfortunately for sellers, they overestimated how many buyers would appear ahead of rate cuts, with inventory surging to one of the highest levels on record while sales plummeted to one of the lowest.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Slipping Lower Once Again

The seasonally adjusted composite benchmark price of a home across Canada.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Canadian real estate prices slipped lower across the country. The price of a benchmark, or typical, home fell 0.2% to $714,300 in May, about 2.4% lower than the same time last year. Existing home prices over the past 3 years have only advanced 6.2%, averaging a 2.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period.

Canadian Real Estate Price Growth

The 12-month change in the seasonally adjusted composite benchmark price of a home across Canada.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Home Sales One of The Weakest On Record

Weak demand played a big role in the weak price move. Annual growth of seasonally adjusted existing home sales fell 5.9% in May. It marked one of the weakest Mays on record, comparable to the depths of when the pandemic first kicked off.

Sellers didn’t anticipate the drop—in fact, it appears they anticipated sales would be a lot higher. New listings for sale climbed 13.5% in May, returning to the 10-year average. BMO suggested this is helping to gradually “rebuild” inventory after being so scarce over the past few years.

At the same time, they highlight that some markets have seen a sharp uptick in inventory that far exceeds the national move. For example, Greater Toronto condo inventory has hit an all-time high, according to the bank.

“All told, the resale housing market was subdued across much of the country in May ahead of the first Bank of Canada rate cut of this cycle,” explained Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO.

Adding, “The Bank will surely have eyes on how conditions evolve post-cut, but so far there has been little to suggest a significant rebound in activity or prices.”