Canadian Real Estate Sales Continue To Spiral Lower, Fewest In Over A Year

Canadian real estate saw the fewest home sales in over a year, as the market continues to cool. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows existing-home sales fell in August. Despite falling, the month printed the second biggest number ever. Sales are also still much higher than normal. That said, it was a very sharp decline, and they keep coming — meaning things can change fast.

Canadian Existing-Home Sales Are 14% Lower Than Last Year

Canadian home sales tapered once again, with the lowest number since last summer. Seasonally adjusted home sales fell to 48,379 units in August, down 0.5% from the previous month. Unadjusted sales are down 14% from the same month last year. It was the fewest number of homes sold in over a year.

Canadian Real Estate Sales

Seasonally adjusted existing-home sales for all types, as reported through the Canadian MLS.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Existing-Home Sales Are Still 15% Above Average

Annual growth showed smaller declines, but a sharp drop in sales volume. The 14% annual drop for unadjusted sales was a little lower than the 15.1% seen a month before. The volume of sales is still tapering towards more historic levels, but has 15% more to go. It might seem like a lot, but sales fell that much in the two months after the peak was reached. When the market changes its mind, it can hit like a freight train.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Change

The annual percent change in the unadjusted number for existing-home sales completed through the MLS.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Supply Isn’t Throttling Sales, It’s Actually Improving

The common narrative is a lack of inventory is behind the decline, which sounds like it makes sense. People can’t buy inventory that isn’t there, right? The problem is that’s not what the data is showing, according to the industry. CREA reported 66,830 seasonally adjusted new listings in August, up 1.2% from a month before. That’s growth, compared to the decline in home sales.

Even markets making headlines for low inventory aren’t as low as implied. For example, Greater Toronto’s new listings saw a monthly decline of 1.8% in August. Contrast that to a drop of 2.7% for home sales over the same period. In Vancouver, new listings jumped 12.7% and sales fell 0.5% over the same timeline. When adjusted for seasonal demand, the market is actually better supplied.

The last month was neither a boom or bust, but a fairly boring and routine cooling. It was the second biggest August on record, but also home sales made a 14% decline. There are fewer sales than last year, but they’re also way above average. It’s a mixed read, but those lack of sales are definitely going to be a drag on GDP-spin off activity.

