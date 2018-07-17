Canadian Real Estate Prices Make The Smallest Advance Since 2009

Real estate prices across Canada have grinded to halt. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) aggregate of major markets show annual price growth has fallen close to flat in June. Nearly half of Canada’s major markets are now printing declines from last year.

Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Price

The price of a typical home across Canada in a major city.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Up Just 0.9%

The price of a typical home across Canada is flat from last year, according to CREA. The aggregate benchmark of $636,700 is down just a few hundred dollars from the month before. This represents a 0.9% increase compared to last year. Note, that’s 0.9% – as in less than a full point. That’s the lowest annual gain since 2009, and on target for a negative gain once inflation adjusted at year end.

Canadian Real Estate Benchmark Price Change

The annual price change of a typical home across Canada in a major city.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Real Estate Prices Made The Biggest Advance In British Columbia

British Columbia was home to markets that made the biggest advance. The composite benchmark in Fraser Valley dropped to $833,100, an 18.25% increase from the year before. Vancouver Island’s benchmark reached $487,300, a 16.48% increase. Greater Vancouver reached $1,093,600, a 9.5% increase. Worth remembering that Fraser Valley is a market so close to Vancouver, agents share reciprocal benefits.

Canadian Real Estate Price Change – June 2018

The annual price change in major Canadian real estate markets, in percentage points.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Greater Toronto, Regina See Biggest Declines

Greater Toronto and Regina were on the other side of that stat, showing the largest declines. Barrie, the real estate board north of Toronto, saw their benchmark reach $473,400, a decline of 6.53% from last year. Regina’s benchmark reached $279,700, a 6.09% decline from last year. Greater Toronto’s benchmark reached $772,100, a 4.76% decline from last year. Seven out of fifteen of CREA’s major markets are showing annual price declines.

Higher rates and slipping sales, have slowed price growth to the lowest level in nearly a decade. The last time prices growth fell to this level, Canada was seeing rates slashed by 4% to soften declines. This time the Bank of Canada doesn’t have 4 points to cut, so it’ll be interesting to see what stimulus measures they’ll try to pull.

