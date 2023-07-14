Canadian Real Estate Prices Lose Steam As Inventory Pops Higher

Canadian real estate’s brief bounce is beginning to fade. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows existing home sales climbed in June, with prices also climbing. However, price growth is notably decelerating at a rapid rate, with new inventory now outpacing sales.
Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Showing Signs Of Fatigue
Canadian real estate prices are still climbing, but showing some signs of fatigue. The composite benchmark, or typical, home price climbed 0.8% (+$5,700) to reach $760,600 in June. Though they remain 4.5% (-$35,700) lower than the same month last year, they’re also the highest since then.
Canadian Real Estate Prices
The price of a typical home across Canada, in Canadian dollars.
Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.
At first glance, that appears to be substantial growth. Most households certainly aren’t seeing a 0.8% increase in their salary in a single month. However, zooming out, we see the smallest monthly increase since January—back when prices made a tiny decline. Home prices are still rising, but it’s certainly not the market seen just a month before.
Canadian Real Estates Remain Significantly Below Peak
The percentage change for the composite benchmark price since peaking in March 2022.
Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.
Comparing 12-month growth can overstate the amount retraced since the correction. Existing homes remain 11.1% (-$95,200) lower than the all-time high reached in March 2022. Peak buyers are still better than the bottom, when prices were 17.6% (-$150,800) lower. If prices continued to increase by $5,700 per month, it would take a little over two years to return to the peak.
Canadian Real Estate Inventory Growth Outpaced Sales
CREA attributes cooling market conditions to moderating sales and loosening inventory. Home sales rose a seasonally adjusted monthly 1.5% in June, while listings climbed 5.9% over the same period. Note that moderating sales doesn’t mean they fell, but are no longer rising at the breakneck speed seen over the past few months (largely due to a base effect).
Inventory outgrowing sales helped to ease market conditions, reflected in the sales to new listings ratio (SNLR). The seasonally adjusted SNLR fell 2.3 points to 63.6% in June, just a few points from returning to a balanced market. Cities like Toronto (54.3% SNLR) notably saw the biggest shift, falling over 12 points in the month, but more on that next week.
Canadian existing home prices are still rising, but the gains are being trimmed as conditions ease. If this continues, the surge in sales may prove to be pent up demand (buyers delayed as prices fell), rather than a return to normal. As interest rates continue to rise, rising inventory is likely to apply more downward pressure on prices.
One Comment
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
*Finally* – Let the games begin. The RE market needs a proper cleansing. I am just concerned the new measures enforced upon banks by the OSFI to help prop up underwater mortgages, pardon fees, interest on interest, extend amortizations to eternity, will not let this fall. Canadian RE is in dire need of a fall. We have a lot to learn from e.g. the EU, where citizens are not dependent on their properties as a source of income. All this nonsense I keep getting from Canadian folks claiming “the banks can’t let it fall as everyone’s personal wealth would drop”… Only Made in Canada. How dhumb can a country be to make it’s GDP and the wealth of its citizens quite literally dependent and addicted to real estate?