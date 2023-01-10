Canada Canadian Real Estate Is Facing Disruption After 33 Years, With Mortgage Expert Ron Butler January 9, 2023 You Might Also Like
One Comment
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Butler mortgage actually screwed one of my clients. Approved him and wouldn’t fund him on completion date. Very unprofessional and rude people.
To call them expert is an insult to mortgage industry.