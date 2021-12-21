Canadian Home Equity Has Been Used To Secure 69% More Debt Than HELOCs Show

Canadians tapped a lot more equity than their home equity line of credit (HELOC) balances show. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show loans secured by homes jumped in October. HELOC debt is the most common type of loan secured by homes, but represents just a small share of the debt. Homeowners have borrowed at least 69% more home equity than HELOC balances show.

Canadian HELOC Debt Reaches $167 Billion

Canadians are comfortable using HELOCs once again, after a brief slowdown. The outstanding balance of HELOC debt reached $166.8 billion in October, up 0.6% ($1 billion) from a month before. The balance is down 4.0% ($7 billion) compared to the same month last year. A bit of a mixed read, but the more recent number is the significant takeaway.

Over the past year, there was a contraction in the amount of HELOC debt borrowed. However, the monthly surge implies that’s now in the past. A few months ago people were paying down their debt. The savings windfall and clearing the balance when selling a home, likely played a role. HELOCs are far from the only tool households have been using to tap home equity, though.

Canadian HELOC Vs Loans Secured By Housing

The total outstanding of home equity line of credit (HELOC) debt held by institutional lenders, compared to the total of non-business loans secured by residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Loans Secured By Housing Reached $282 Billion

The balance of loans secured against housing for non-business purposes is much bigger. Outstanding credit, which includes HELOC debt, reached $281.9 billion in October. This is up 0.4% ($1.2 billion) from a month before, and roughly the same from last year. Not huge growth in contrast to some areas, but significantly more debt than just HELOCs show.

Canadian HELOC Vs Loans Secured By Housing Growth

The annual percent change in the balance of home equity line of credit (HELOC) held by institutional lenders, compared to the growth of non-business loans secured by residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The data is also not the complete number, but only the debt shown in OSFI filings. Since the regulator only has filings for Canadian banks, it isn’t the whole picture. For example, credit unions and non-bank lenders are not included here. Banks are the majority of loans, but far from all loans.

Home Equity Is Securing 69% More Debt Than HELOCs Show

As you might have figured out by now, HELOC debt doesn’t quite show how much home equity was tapped. Non-business loans secured against housing are 69% higher than HELOC balances. This glosses over an additional $115 billion in debt, almost the size of Vancouver’s GDP. That’s a pretty big hole in the picture.

Both segments aren’t growing at a particularly fast rate, but it’s a huge number. Combined with mortgages, the amount of debt secured by housing exceeds GDP. That’s before you add other areas, such as car loans and credit card debt.

Canada’s real estate dependence is running far deeper than just GDP implies. Sure, residential investment is considered a dangerous amount of GDP. But high home prices are also leveraged to help with consumption and make up for the lack of income growth. The longer the market is perceived as risk free, the stronger this dependence becomes.

Defaulting on the debt isn’t the concern, as many might assume is the problem. Generous state protections recently withdrew payment obligations during a period of economic turmoil. It’s hard to see that not becoming the standard going forward. Lenders can’t suffer losses this way, since few borrowers default. The borrowers get to carry the debt whenever they can, plus interest.

The real issue is the economic slowdown that results from high household debt. US Federal Reserve researchers estimate for every 1 point increase in household debt to GDP, long-term growth falls 0.1 points. Canada has trimmed off a lot of long-term economic growth for a short-term boost over the past few years.