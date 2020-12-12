Canadian Home Equity Borrowing Is On The Rise Once Again

Canadians are once again comfortable borrowing their home equity – at least a little of it. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of loans secured by home equity approached the previous all-time high in September. Growth is still slow, but it’s no longer negative.

Canadians Owe $307.11 Billion Secured By Home Equity

The outstanding balance of loans secured by home equity is picking up steam again. The balance reached $307.11 billion in September, up 0.64% from the month before. The increase represents a 1.05% increase compared to the same month last year. Still pretty abysmal growth, but it’s the highest level since May.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Personal Loans Secured By Home Equity Hit $271 Billion

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Breaking the total down by segment, personal loans secured by real estate represented the majority of the debt. The outstanding balance for this segment represented $271.11 billion of the balance in September, up 0.73% from the month before. This is 0.31% higher than the same month last year. It may not seem like much, but the past three months showed negative annual growth. The monthly increase was large enough to reverse the negative annual growth.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Business Loans Secured By Home Equity Hit $36 Billion

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The remainder of the total balance are business loans secured by home equity. The balance was $36.00 billion in September, down 0.04% from a month before. Compared to the same month last year, this is 6.99% higher. Business growth is much higher than personal loans, but it always runs a little higher. This is the lowest annual growth for the segment since March 2019.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Borrowing against home equity is picking up, but the growth is still close to zero. Personal loans are growing below one point, meaning inflation adjusted growth will likely still be negative. Business loans on the other hand are falling. Typically slow credit growth would drag consumer growth, especially in Canada. However, an elevated savings rate may offset the number in the near-term.

