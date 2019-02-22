Canadians Abruptly Stop Using Their Homes As ATMs

Canadians may have just had a major shift in sentiment when it comes to tapping home equity. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show that loans secured by real estate made an abrupt decline in December. After a slow deceleration, the number made a big leap into negative territory. The decline is the first negative print in years, and the largest in a very long time.
Loans Secured By Residential Real Estate
A loan secured by residential real estate is how people tap home equity without selling. The most common form is a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but they all work the same way. Someone pledges the equity they have in their home, in order to secure a loan. Since the loan is secured, there’s few income checks and the rate is typically lower than an unsecured loan.
They come in two flavors – personal and business. Personal loans are ones that are generally for consumption. In recent years, banks have pitched them as a way to buy a second property or fund a vacation. Business ones are pretty routine, and typically required for new businesses. Personal loans are great for banks, but are just people borrowing from future income. Business loans are usually calculated risks. When business owners deploy more capital, it’s often seen as a sign of consumer confidence.
Canadians Owe Over $268 Billion In Loans Secured By Real Estate
Canadians are scrambling to pay off debt secured by real estate. The balance of loans secured by homes fell to $268.17 billion in December, down $28 billion or 9.47% from the month before. That works out to a decline of 5.06% when compared to the same month one year before. It’s a huge decline.
Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
The annual growth rate made an abrupt drop, and the first negative print in almost half a decade. The 5.06% growth rate in December is a -154.52% change from the same month last year. The annual year-over-year growth hasn’t been negative since April 2015. It’s also the largest decline we could find in the over 7 years of data.
Over $247 Billion of The Debt Is For Personal Loans
Breaking the grand total down, most of the decline is in the personal loan segment. Personal loans secured by homes fell to $247.63 billion in December, down $18.8 billion or 7.05% from the month before. This represents a decline of 1.02% compared to the same month last year.
Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Canadians Used Over $20 Billion For Business Loans
Business loans secured by real estate also showed a huge decline. The balance fell to $20.54 billion in December, down $9.2 billion or 31% from the month before. This represents a 36.37% drop compared to the year before. The annual pace of growth for this segment has been negative since April 2018. This could be an interesting takeaway from homeowner/entrepreneurs on consumer confidence.
Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
The decline comes after years of printing new record highs, and it’s great news – in the long run. Near term, it’s yet another sign that we’ve reached the end of the current credit cycle. As credit inefficiencies correct, so do general economic inefficiencies. It’s kind of like a workout – a little pain for healthy long-term growth. Hopefully the government doesn’t convince the public to skip their workouts.
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
15 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Since everyone was borrowing home equity to use as downpayment on a condo to flip, this is going to be great for pre-sale construction. 😂
Retailers must be reporting terrible numbers for Christmas sales then.
Like all stats, retail sales are highly manipulated, so expect to hear something like a 1-2% decline, which somehow forces the closure of thousands of stores.
I don’t believe for one second that a 2% drop in revenues can cause mass store closures, but a 20% drop would. And 20% is probably much closer to the truth, if not more.
nevermind not growing, does this mean that $28B worth of HELOCs were paid back?
what caused a 10% contraction in outstanding debt in a single month? that’s _enormous_
Or the homes with the HELOCs were sold, eliminating the debt.
That is a spectacular drop. I suspect OSFI’s numbers will require revision at some point. I find it hard to believe that Canadians – who in aggregate have neither savings nor earnings growth – could have paid down their HELOCs that quickly. Yes, bankruptcies and consumer proposals are up, but they have not spiked to the point where they would have caused that much of a write-down in HELOC debt .
Might there have been a wave of mortgage refinancings, where HELOCs were rolled back into the primary mortgage? This seems unlikely, especially with the stress test, and I’ve heard nothing about such a trend.
Or it could have been a year end style margin call. If you bought a detached house in Vancouver at peak, you’ve probably seen it roll back in value to the point where your LTV is too low to maintain it.
But the question is, where would all those debtors have found the money to pay it back at once? They wouldn’t have the cash lying around. They’d have to sell, or let the bank take the property back in a power of sale while they declare bankruptcy. Either takes time, and I don’t think the insolvency stats out there support this drop.
Sale of the home? It looks like there’s normally a drop from December to January, albeit not nearly as big.
this looks like a data error to me
Definitely the number on the OSFI filings. Funny thing is foreign property used for HELOCs actually went up too.
Insured mortgages are also down $30 billion. Market’s donezo or regulators made a Royal screw up.
M1 is only growing at 4% too though, which if you think about it is abysmal. Drop 2 points for CPI, and it’s growing at 2%, and that growth matches just immigration. No one’s making more or saving anything.
Agree something doesn’t make sense, unless they got big Christmas presents.
Replenishment could be really, really low. Slowest real estate sales since 2009, and mom and dad were paying down those mortgages. Not to mention people in Vancouver selling at a loss probably don’t have access to HELOCs for the time being.
I’m one of the people who had to close my HELOC account very recently. The reason being that it was time to renew my mortgage, but lenders require that I close the HELOC and refinance the balance in my new mortgage.