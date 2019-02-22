Canadians Abruptly Stop Using Their Homes As ATMs

Canadians may have just had a major shift in sentiment when it comes to tapping home equity. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show that loans secured by real estate made an abrupt decline in December. After a slow deceleration, the number made a big leap into negative territory. The decline is the first negative print in years, and the largest in a very long time.

Loans Secured By Residential Real Estate

A loan secured by residential real estate is how people tap home equity without selling. The most common form is a home equity line of credit (HELOC), but they all work the same way. Someone pledges the equity they have in their home, in order to secure a loan. Since the loan is secured, there’s few income checks and the rate is typically lower than an unsecured loan.

They come in two flavors – personal and business. Personal loans are ones that are generally for consumption. In recent years, banks have pitched them as a way to buy a second property or fund a vacation. Business ones are pretty routine, and typically required for new businesses. Personal loans are great for banks, but are just people borrowing from future income. Business loans are usually calculated risks. When business owners deploy more capital, it’s often seen as a sign of consumer confidence.

Canadians Owe Over $268 Billion In Loans Secured By Real Estate

Canadians are scrambling to pay off debt secured by real estate. The balance of loans secured by homes fell to $268.17 billion in December, down $28 billion or 9.47% from the month before. That works out to a decline of 5.06% when compared to the same month one year before. It’s a huge decline.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The annual growth rate made an abrupt drop, and the first negative print in almost half a decade. The 5.06% growth rate in December is a -154.52% change from the same month last year. The annual year-over-year growth hasn’t been negative since April 2015. It’s also the largest decline we could find in the over 7 years of data.

Over $247 Billion of The Debt Is For Personal Loans

Breaking the grand total down, most of the decline is in the personal loan segment. Personal loans secured by homes fell to $247.63 billion in December, down $18.8 billion or 7.05% from the month before. This represents a decline of 1.02% compared to the same month last year.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Canadians Used Over $20 Billion For Business Loans

Business loans secured by real estate also showed a huge decline. The balance fell to $20.54 billion in December, down $9.2 billion or 31% from the month before. This represents a 36.37% drop compared to the year before. The annual pace of growth for this segment has been negative since April 2018. This could be an interesting takeaway from homeowner/entrepreneurs on consumer confidence.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The decline comes after years of printing new record highs, and it’s great news – in the long run. Near term, it’s yet another sign that we’ve reached the end of the current credit cycle. As credit inefficiencies correct, so do general economic inefficiencies. It’s kind of like a workout – a little pain for healthy long-term growth. Hopefully the government doesn’t convince the public to skip their workouts.

